ALTON - Riverbend Growth Association hosted a popular networking event Wednesday night, despite location change. The annual Duck Race/ Business After Hours networking event brought out a great crowd of community members.

“This is the largest networking event of the summer, locally. It’s a great way for those with business and organizations to get together and find out about events, new businesses, and opportunities.

"We welcome the whole community out to our events every year, and it’s a wonderful way to find out more about what's happening within our community!” shared the Riverbend Growth Association team.

The annual event, that usually takes place at Raging Rivers, and features a rubber duck race was moved to Muenstermann Pavilion at Gordon Moore Park. Instead of a race, rubber duck raffles were held, with a variety of prizes awarded, given from event sponsors. From Cardinals tickets to gift certificates to local eateries, this year's raffle style drawings still brought excitement to the crowd in attendance.

Booths from many local business lined the park and offered food and drink samples and chances to win prizes. Booths included Old Bakery Beer Company while showing off their beers at the event were happy to discuss their delicious menu, with plenty of options for everyone, and a wide array for vegetarians and vegans too. Others included Liberty Bank, Scott Credit Union, Marathon Pipe Line LLC and many more. Each booth featuring plenty of information on offerings from their businesses.

“We want to thank all of our amazing sponsors that help make our events such a success,” added RBGA team member.

Riverbend Growth Association host a variety of community and networking events throughout the year. Their next big annual event is the Riverbend Golf Classic on Friday, June 21st. Another great event for local businesses to get involved, and the community to participate. Funds helping support the Riverbend Growth Association.

For more information on the Riverbend Growth Association, you can visit their website http://www.growthassociation.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RiverBendGrowthAssociationIL/

