ALTON - Success is an annual occurrence for Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners and Fish Hookers Ball. The 15th edition held Sept. 14 raised more than $206,000.

Funds will go toward the purchase of another Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance equipped with $125,000 worth of life-saving equipment.

“The support we receive at this event from our community each year has been spectacular,” says AMH president Dave Braasch. “This year was no exception. The unwavering support from our community allows us to keep our hospital-based ambulance fleet equipped with the latest technology and road-ready. I’d like to shout out a big ‘Thank You’ to the people who sponsored the event, worked at the event, and came and donated at the event.?Your contributions in maintaining and enhancing Emergency Medical Services in our region are commendable.”

AMH is the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the area, covering nearly 400 square miles in Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties.

“It was another?resounding success for our unique event,” says Steve Thompson, AMHSF board treasurer. “Thanks to all our sponsors, donors, all returning and new supporters, the committee and our staff who provide the best care close to home. What a great time.”

Nearly 400 attendees at NILO Farms in Brighton perused silent and live auction items, observed the ever-popular Homer Clark Quail Flush championship and?enjoyed an outstanding steak dinner served up by the Morrison?Food and Nutrition staff from AMH. Mark Harman served as auctioneer, and the evening concluded with the?music of the Glendale Riders.

“On behalf of the entire EMS staff, we would like to say thank you to our sponsors, donors and everyone who contributed to the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners and Fish Hookers Ball,” says AMH EMS manager Jason Bowman. “This event would not have been a success without your continued support.”

The Duck Pluckers Ball raises funds for a new ambulance equipped with life-saving equipment such as automated CPR machines, glidescopes to see the airways of patients in respiratory distress, and Zoll cardiac monitors that send information about a patient’s heart to the AMH Emergency Department before they arrive.

“This was the third Duck Pluckers event that I have been a part of, with this being my first year as manager of the Foundation,” says Shannon Fraley, manager of AMHSF and AMH Development. “I couldn’t be happier with the success of this year’s event.

"It’s a huge undertaking and there are so many people to thank. Our amazing Duck Pluckers committee members, the Foundation board, the team at NILO, Morrison’s catering, St. Peter’s Hardware, our volunteers and our staff who graciously volunteered are key to our success. Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the generosity of our sponsors and guests, including everyone who purchased raffle tickets.”

"The EMS team would also like to thank the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, the AMH leadership team and the Duck Pluckers committee,” Bowman says. “Your continued support allows the AMH EMS team to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the communities we serve with the most updated equipment.”?

For more information about next year’s event, contact Shannon Fraley at 618-463-7701. Follow the AMHSF Facebook page for more photos of this year’s event.

