BETHALTO - For the second night in a row, the Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team had a double-figure runs total in a single inning, scoring 15 in the bottom of the second, en route to a 20-0 win over Kirkwood, Mo. Post 157's junior team in an American Legion baseball game played Wednesday evening, June 18, 2025, at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The win also put the junior Legionnaires at 9-3 for the season, with the team having played very well in the opening weeks of the summer.

The junior Legionnaires scored in all three innings of the game, hitting Kirkwood with a single run in the first before their 15-run explosion in the second, going on to score four more runs in the third before the game was terminated due to the 15-run rule. Kirkwood was held to jus one hit on the night, and only had two errors.

Donovan Ducey and Jayce Steinkuehler led the way for Post 126 with two hits and three RBIs each, while Luke Clouser had two hits and two RBIs, both Evan Spurgeon and Hayden Schepers had a hit and RBI, Jerald Downs had a hit, and Riley Cox, Nolan Bowsher, and Landon Grafford all had an RBI each.

Tate Powell went three innings on the mound and picked up the win, allowing only one hit while walking two and striking out five. Spurgeon pitched in the fourth, fanning two.

The junior Legionnaires next play in the Mike Bedard tournament at Northside Park in Breese this Friday through Sunday, then play their annual game against the Alton under-15 red team Monday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park at 6 p.m.

Alton returns to the Bethalto Sports Complex to play Jerseyville Post 498 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, then hosts Eureka, Mo., at Lloyd Hopkins Field next Wednesday at 6 p.m. before playing at Trenton June 26 in a 6 p.m. start.

