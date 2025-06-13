ALTON - Donovan Ducey led the way with four hits and two RBIs, while Tate Powell struck out 10 in three innings as the Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball club spotted Smithton a 3-0 lead, then came back to take a 14-4 win in a District 22 game played Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The junior Legionnaires bounced back from a 7-2 loss to Jerseyville Post 498 the previous night, and are now 6-3 on the season.

After a scoreless opening three innings, Smithton scored three runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 3-0, but Alton scored twice in the fourth, and five times in the fifth to go ahead 7-3. Smithton scored a single run in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 7-4, with Post 126 scored seven times in the bottom of the inning to take the 14-4 win, the game terminated by the 10-run rule.

Ducey led the way for the junior Legionnaires with four hits and two RBIs, while Nolan Bowsher had two hits and a RBI, Logan Bromaghin had two hits, Miles Brueckner had a hit and two RBIs, Jayce Steinkuehler, Landon Grafford, and Hayden Schepers all had a hit and RBI each, and Luke Clouser came up with a hit.

Powell was credited with the win on the mound, going three innings, not allowing a hit while walking four and striking out 10, Riley Cox pitched in the fourth, giving up three unearned runs without a hit, walking two and striking out none, and Chase Collman pitched the final two innings, allowing an earned run on two hits, walking none and fanning three.

The entire Post 126 baseball program will be saluted in a pregame ceremony before the Prospect League game between the Cape Catfish and the Alton River Dragons Thursday night, with a 6:35 p.m. start, then hosts Trenton on Tuesday night in a 6 p.m. start time at home, then plays a home game at the Bethalto Sports Complex against Kirkwood, Mo. next Wednesday, also at 6 p.m., then competes in the Mike Bedard tournament at Northside Park in Breese the weekend of June 20-22.

Ducey Has Four Hits, Two RBIs, Powell Fans 10, Alton Under-17 Navy Team Wins Over Smithton 14-4

