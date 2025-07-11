ALTON - In the first game, the Junior Legion Navy team scored once in the bottom of the first, and twice in both the second and third to go up 5-0, before the Red team scored in the top of the fourth to make it 5-1. The Junior Legion Navy team then scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to win 8-1.

Ducey led the way for the Junior Legion Navy team with three hits and two RBIs, while Logan Bromaghim had three hits and an RBI, Bowsher had two hits and an RBI, Spurgeon had a hit and two RBIs, Landon Grafford had a hit and RBI, and Luke Clouser had a hit.

Ducey threw a complete game on the mound, giving up an unearned run on a hit, walking one and striking out five.

Landuyt again had the Red team's only hit, while Aidan Hayes drove in the only run. Will McCormick started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs, six earned, on 11 hits, walking two and striking out five in 4.2 innings. Duncan pitched the final 1.1 innings, not allowing a hit or run, walking one and fanning one.

The Junior Legion Navy team goes on to the Fifth Division tournament, scheduled for Northside Park in Breese, July 17-20, with both teams gaining berths as host teams for the Illinois state tournament, set for July 24-27 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

