Duane Reed Gallery announces presentation of Kaneko, Vaughn work
ST. LOUIS - Duane Reed Gallery is excited to present the work of Jun Kaneko and Jeffrey Vaughn. Both trained
painters, Vaughn’s works explore the sublimity of nature
through realism, while Kaneko’s work connects with the
sublimity of form and abstraction through meditative
patterns and shapes.
The show will run from Sept. 9 to Oct. 15. An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Duane Reed Gallery, located at 4729 McPherson Ave. in St. Louis.
JEFFREY VAUGHN - Vaughn’s paintings communicate with outstanding serenity and clarity the calmness of being within nature; he achieves this with such accuracy that the viewer cannot help but to feel as if they are standing within the painting itself.
JUN KANEKO - Kaneko’s Dango forms are world renowned; both peaceful and powerful, strong yet
gentle. Ranging from medium to colossal, his work maintains a strict consistency that allows the viewer to
enter in to the same zen peacefulness regardless of how large or small. The form itself is only half of the
experience, as Kaneko’s glazes take on a life of their own. His compositions are thoughtful, precise, and compliment the powerful, rounded surface they are united with.
For more information, contact (314) 361.4100.