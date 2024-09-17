You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft: Duane Lawder- Radical Radio.

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Duane Lawder spoke about maintaining his faith through hardships.

“Personally, faith to me is showing a loving God my obedience to Him, because if you doubt or if you start to worry or if you start to fret, then you’re not showing much faith. And He sees all,” Lawder said. “It’s hard to walk a life of faith. But it’s twice as hard, believe it or not, in the end result, to not.”

As a self-described “tough cookie,” Lawder shared that he has gone through many challenges in his life, including battles with substance use and time in prison. He believes that God not only helped him through these struggles, but also blessed him to now give back to other people.

After Lawder moved to Alton, he decided to start “Sober For Life Radio,” a nonprofit radio show that raised money to help people start treatment and/or move into sober living houses. Now called “Radical Online Radio,” the show shares music and interviews with local people who talk about recovery and faith.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My life hasn't always been like that. I played with the devil for many, many years, and he gave me exactly what I deserved,” Lawder said. “Everything has fallen into place in a godly way. It’s a great, overwhelming feeling, the only overwhelming feeling I care for. It’s profound. There’s no way I could say that God didn’t do that. There’s no way.”

Lawder is currently stepping away from “Radical Online Radio,” but he promises he’ll be back soon. In the meantime, you can listen to “Radical Online Radio" at RadicalOnlineRadio.com or visit their official Facebook page for more information.

When it comes to faith, Lawder relies on Psalms 91:1–3: “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” Lawder says this scripture is “very special” to him, and he encourages people to think about what it means to them.

In his experience, helping other people is the pinnacle of faith and obedience. He encourages people to help out where they can and give when they are able.

“When you help somebody else, that’s a drug in itself,” he added. “Give people a chance. Don’t judge somebody by what you hear or what you think you see, because you never know. You just might be entertaining an angel.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Contact the National Helpline for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for immediate support. You can also check out this article on RiverBender.com. If you love someone who struggles with addiction, read this article on RiverBender.com.

More like this: