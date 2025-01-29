DU QUOIN –Looking for a way to brighten dull winter days and create some excitement for summer? Look no further than the Du Quoin State Fair.

Carnival wristbands, which offer one full day of unlimited rides, are on sale now through August 21, 2025, for only $25. Once the fair begins on August 22, wristbands will sell for $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends.

“The Du Quoin State Fair is a fun and affordable way to make memories with your family,” said Luke Davison, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “Stock up now and treat the kids to unlimited rides and quality family time this summer.”

Purchase Online: authentigate.tickets/store/NAME/1185

Purchase In Person: Starting Monday, January 27, wristbands will be available for purchase in person at the Du Quoin State Fair administrative office (655 Executive Drive) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Questions? Please call (618) 542-1515.

The 2025 Du Quoin State Fair will take place August 22 – September 1. For the latest news, visit dsf.illinois.gov/.

