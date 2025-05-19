SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report and The Princeton Review.

In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:

Established in 1873, Drury University stands as the first higher education institution in Springfield, MO. A private, church related institution, Drury exemplifies a strong spirit of community, passionate about student success.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL

East Alton, IL

Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran HS

Edwardsville, IL

Connor Bain, Triad High School

Max Conrey, Edwardsville Senior HS

Tyler Frolik, Edwardsville Senior HS


Godfrey, IL

Wes Laaker, Alton High School


Jerseyville, IL

Jeremy Vanost, Jersey Community High School

