Drury Announces Spring Day School 2025 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report and The Princeton Review.
In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:
Established in 1873, Drury University stands as the first higher education institution in Springfield, MO. A private, church related institution, Drury exemplifies a strong spirit of community, passionate about student success.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran HS
Edwardsville, IL
Connor Bain, Triad High School
Max Conrey, Edwardsville Senior HS
Tyler Frolik, Edwardsville Senior HS
Godfrey, IL
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
Jerseyville, IL
Jeremy Vanost, Jersey Community High School
