Drury Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report. Article continues after sponsor message In the fall semester, the following student made the evening school Dean's list: Alexandria Armenta, Granite City Senior HS Drury GO is a cutting-edge online learning platform developed by Drury University, designed to empower individuals with accessible and flexible educational opportunities. With a commitment to providing quality education in a digital format, Drury GO offers a diverse range of courses crafted by industry experts. This innovative platform caters to the evolving needs of learners, allowing them to pursue academic and professional goals on their own terms. Learn more: www.drury.edu/go. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending