Drury Announces Day School Spring 2022 Dean's List.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:

East Alton, IL

Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran Hs





Edwardsville, IL

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs



Glen Carbon, IL

Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs



Godfrey, IL

Wes Laaker, Alton High School



Jerseyville, IL

Jeremy Vanost, Jersey Community High School