Drury Announces Day School Spring 2022 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran Hs
Edwardsville, IL
Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Glen Carbon, IL
Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Godfrey, IL
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
Jerseyville, IL
Jeremy Vanost, Jersey Community High School