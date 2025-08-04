ST. LOUIS, MO – July 2025 Award-winning happy hour returns with a special one-night event on August 21 - Drunken Fish, a staple in St. Louis’s dining and nightlife scene, is set to host an exclusive one-night event, the Summer "Pour" Happy Hour Party, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at its Central West End location.

Celebrating the return of the restaurant’s award-winning happy hour, this highly anticipated event invites guests to enjoy a lively evening of signature cocktails, happy hour bites, and music in one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Tickets are priced at $28.95 and include"

One complimentary happy hour drink

A curated selection of happy hour bites

Access to happy hour pricing on additional drinks/food throughout the event

A live DJ set by St. Louis-based DJ LUVRBOI

Located at 1 Maryland Plaza, Drunken Fish is known for its fusion of contemporary sushi, stylish atmosphere, and high-energy social events. The Summer "Pour" Happy Hour Party offers an ideal setting for after-work relaxation, midweek socializing, or a fun night out with friends.

"This event is all about bringing the community together for a memorable summer evening," said Munsok So, CEO at Drunken Fish. "We’re proud to be part of Central West End’s vibrant scene, and we’re excited to welcome guests back to experience our happy hour like never before."

Event Details:

What: Summer "Pour" Happy Hour Party

When: Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Drunken Fish – Central West End, 1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63108

Tickets: $28.95 | Available at www.drunkenfish.com

Space is limited and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

For additional information, media inquiries, or interviews, please contact

info@drunkenfish.com.

