ALTON - Kelly L. Barton, 38, of the 2600 block of Plainview Terrace, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

She allegedly delivered cocaine to an informant on July 2. Bail was set at $75,000. The charge was filed on Dec. 20.

ALTON - Shayla D. Brown, 29, of the 3200 block of Belle Street, Alton, was charged with aggravated battery.

She allegedly punched a man with her fists and an “unknown black object” on Nov. 7. Bail was set at $20,000. The charge was filed on Dec. 20.

ALTON - Jared J. Washington, 31, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a 9 mm handgun on Dec. 20. Bail was set at $50,000.

WOOD RIVER - Jermaine A. Armstead, 34, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug and a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun on Dec. 17. He allegedly used the handgun to threaten another person. The charge was filed on Dec. 20. Bail was set at $40,000.

WOOD RIVER - Olehaze K. Moore, 23, of the 3500 block of Berkley Avenue, Alton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

She allegedly drove a car on Dec. 17 while under the influence of alcohol or an intoxicating compound at a time when her license was suspended. Bail was set at $15,000.

BETHALTO - Devonte R. Hall, 26, of the 700 block of South Prairie Street, Bethalto, was charged with forgery.

He allegedly attempted to pass a forged $50 bill on Dec. 20. A $5 bill was altered in an attempt to make it look like a $50 bill. The case was charged Tuesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Christine L. Mueller, 34, of Kirkwood, Mo., was charged Monday with aggravated driving under the influence.

She allegedly drove a car while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted of similar charges in 2010 and 2011. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Kenya L. White, 37, of the 3000 block of Belle St., Alton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a female family member on Dec. 18. Bail was set at $50,000.

GODFREY - Stephanie D. Lucas, 40, of the 3600 block of Valley Drive Godfrey, was charged Dec. 20 with two counts of aggravated battery.

She allegedly kicked a hospital security guard and punched and kicked a nurse on Tuesday. Bail was set at $30,000

