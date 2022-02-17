GLEN CARBON – Nathan J. Foote, 25, of the 100 block of Bayhill Boulevard, Glen Carbon, was charged Thursday with unlawful marijuana trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and criminal fortification of a residence or building.

He allegedly brought more than 5,000 grams of marijuana into the state, possessed with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of the drug and placed surveillance devices at his home. Bail was set at $250,000.

The trafficking and delivery charges are Class X crimes, punishable by prison terms of between six and 30 years.

BETHALTO - Robert T. Yates, 29, of Springfield, was charged Wednesday with burglary.

He allegedly entered the Walgreen Drug Store, 172 McArthur Drive, Bethalto, with the intent to commit a theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

COTTAGE HILLS - Bennie L.Thompson, 53, of the 1300 block of Lee Avenue, Cottage Hills, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Tuesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - Tyler S. Markulakis, 31, of the 1200 block of Troy Road, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with failure to register as a violent offender against youth.

He allegedly failed to register with the Edwardsville police after changing his address. Bail was set at $20,000. He was previously convicted of aggravated domestic battery.

GODFREY - Michael I. Lanter, 36, of the 5700 block of Kay Court, Godfrey, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of fentanyl on Dec., 12. Bail was set at $15,000.

BETHALTO - Dylan W. Courtoise, 26, of the 2500 block of South Moreland Road, Bethalto, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery.

He allegedly hit a man in the face on Jan. 16 at the Runway Lounge, 314 Bethalto Drive. Bail was set at $30,000.

EAST ALTON - Aaron R. Glover, 28, of the first block of Circle Drive, Cottage Hills, was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2001 Ford Windstar on Jan. 10. Bail was set at $50,000

More like this: