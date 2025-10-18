HARDIN - On August 10th 2025, at approximately 9:37 PM, Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Park St., near the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

During the traffic stop, suspected illegal substances and contraband were located in the vehicle and submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab for analysis.

On September 26th 2025, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against the following suspects:

The driver, Chelsi N. Griffin, aged 37, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A passenger, John D. Baker, aged 60, of St. Louis, Missouri, was also arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On the date of the incident, Griffin and Baker were arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. where they were released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; as is required under House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

