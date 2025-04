EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state to remind motorists to “Drop It and Drive.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and motorists can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement zones during the entire month.

“Texting while driving puts everyone on the road at risk by distracting a driver visually, manually and cognitively,” said Lt. Barry Jones. “During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we’re working to increase awareness of these dangers and encourage all motorists to give driving their full attention.”

At a time when traffic fatalities are on the rise in Illinois and across the country, Lt. Jones said the Edwardsville Police Department is committed to reducing the traffic crashes caused by distractions like texting or talking on a cell phone.

The Edwardsville Police Department will be ticketing drivers who text or use their cell phones while driving. The distracted driving campaign is administered by IDOT with federal traffic safety funds.

