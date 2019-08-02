Driving Zero Fatalities to a Reality
Litchfield - Illinois State Police District 18, Commander Mark Gillock, announces patrol activity during the month
of July. Troopers responded to 148 requests for service and/or assistance from the public. These calls included
37 motorist assists which are requests for service from motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of
assistance on area highways.
In addition, Troopers handled 45 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene,
Jersey and Calhoun. ISP D-18 handled two fatal crashes in July that resulted in 2 fatalities.
District 18 officers completed 158 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 24
vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.
Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 17 total alcohol related arrests which include 10 citations for Driving
Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In addition, 697 citations were issued and the FATAL FOUR
violations break down as follows, 6-DUI, 405-Speeding, 51-Occupant Restraint, and 10-Distracted Driving.
Troopers also made 38 criminal arrests throughout the month of July.
In July, District 18 personnel presented Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic
organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety,
Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public
safety topics.
District 18 Troopers will be busy during the month of August. In addition to normal patrols, District 18 will be
conducting a RSC, ACE, OREP and NITE patrols in Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery County. The goals are
simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One
driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.