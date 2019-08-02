Driving Zero Fatalities to a Reality Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Litchfield - Illinois State Police District 18, Commander Mark Gillock, announces patrol activity during the month

of July. Troopers responded to 148 requests for service and/or assistance from the public. These calls included

37 motorist assists which are requests for service from motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of

assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 45 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene,

Jersey and Calhoun. ISP D-18 handled two fatal crashes in July that resulted in 2 fatalities.

District 18 officers completed 158 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 24

vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 17 total alcohol related arrests which include 10 citations for Driving

Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In addition, 697 citations were issued and the FATAL FOUR

violations break down as follows, 6-DUI, 405-Speeding, 51-Occupant Restraint, and 10-Distracted Driving.

Troopers also made 38 criminal arrests throughout the month of July.

In July, District 18 personnel presented Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic

organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety,

Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public

safety topics.

District 18 Troopers will be busy during the month of August. In addition to normal patrols, District 18 will be

conducting a RSC, ACE, OREP and NITE patrols in Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery County. The goals are

simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One

driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending