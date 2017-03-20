ALTON - Diana Enloe, Jared Hennings and Steven Harders embrace the iconic characters in DRIVING MISS DAISY, the Pulitzer prize-winning drama opening at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on March 24th - with nine performances through April 2nd. Tickets available for just $17 at 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 