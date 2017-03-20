Driving Miss Daisy cruises to Alton Little Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Diana Enloe, Jared Hennings and Steven Harders embrace the iconic characters in DRIVING MISS DAISY, the Pulitzer prize-winning drama opening at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on March 24th - with nine performances through April 2nd. Tickets available for just $17 at 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending