Driving Miss Daisy cruises to Alton Little Theater
March 20, 2017 9:06 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Diana Enloe, Jared Hennings and Steven Harders embrace the iconic characters in DRIVING MISS DAISY, the Pulitzer prize-winning drama opening at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on March 24th - with nine performances through April 2nd. Tickets available for just $17 at 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org.
