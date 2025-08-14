WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Kingshighway/IL-111 and St. Clair Avenue at 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. The collision resulted in injuries for both drivers.

According to a preliminary investigation, ISP said a Washington Park Police Department squad car, identified as Unit 2, was traveling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue with its emergency lights activated.

ISP added at the same time, a Chevrolet Tahoe, designated as Unit 1, was heading northbound on IL-111. Both vehicles entered the intersection when Unit 1 struck the side of Unit 2 with its front end. The impact caused the squad car to rollover.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of Unit 1 was cited by Illinois State Police for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device and Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle.

No additional information has been released at this time.

