FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Fairview Heights Police vehicle was deliberately struck during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, Sept. 24, 2025, authorities said.

At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, a Fairview Heights police officer initiated a traffic stop on Old Collinsville Road, approximately a quarter-mile south of Frank Scott Parkway, after noticing a vehicle with a license plate sticker that had been expired for five years. The fully marked police vehicle had its emergency lights activated.

As the officer approached the vehicle from the passenger side, a gray 2018 Chevrolet Camaro collided forcefully into the rear of the police car. The impact pushed the squad car into the vehicle ahead, causing them to become lodged together.

The Camaro’s driver exited the vehicle and approached the officer, who had his body camera recording. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol and “weed gummies” and said that he intentionally rammed the police vehicle because he dislikes police officers.

The Illinois State Police were called to the scene to conduct an impartial investigation. The driver was arrested and taken to the St. Clair County Jail pending further investigation and possible felony charges.

The two occupants of the initially stopped vehicle were uninjured and received a warning for the expired license plate.

The Fairview Heights Police Department reported the officer involved was also unharmed, as he was outside his vehicle when the crash occurred.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said further updates will be provided by the Illinois State Police.