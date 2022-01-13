SPRINGFIELD - Out of an abundance of caution and due to the continued high numbers of new COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions Monday, Jan. 24.

The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

All online transactions will remain open, the secretary of state's office says. Here's a list of the following things you can do online:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

Three Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are:

Rockford at 4734 Baxter Rd.,

Springfield at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Marion at 1905 Rendleman St.

The secretary of state's office has already extended all driver's license and ID card expiration dates through Mar. 31, 2022.

