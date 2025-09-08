SAINT LOUIS - Monster Jam is coming to St. Louis, and one driver can’t wait to share his iconic truck with the region.

Tyler Menniga, known as the driver of the legendary Grave Digger, looks forward to Monster Jam on Sept. 20, 2025, at The Dome at America’s Center. He loves keeping people guessing and sharing the truck’s legacy with new fans.

“I try to be the craziest driver on the track at all times,” Menniga said. “It’s definitely just cool to be driving the Grave Digger truck and be behind the wheel. I can't wait to get to St. Louis. I’m very excited and can’t wait for that event.”

Menniga has been driving Grave Digger since he was 18. He shared that he was always “a gearhead and a motorsports fanatic,” but getting behind the wheel of Grave Digger unlocked a whole new love for him.

“I got the keys to a Monster Truck when I was 18 years old. That’s crazy,” he laughed. “I went from high school to driving Monster Trucks, so it was quite the change of life for me at that point. But here we are, almost ten years in, and it’s been an awesome, crazy ride.”

As a seven-time series champion, Menniga has made quite the name for himself in the Monster Truck world. Grave Digger, which has been competing since the 1980s, is also a fan favorite.

Menniga shared that he is less interested in winning and more focused on having a fun experience and putting on an exciting show for the fans. He wants spectators to enjoy the Monster Jam and root for Grave Digger.

“I’m not saying that I have enough trophies or that I’m sick of winning or anything like that, but I’m just to the point now where I’m just going out to have fun,” he explained. “I just will have a ball myself, and I want to make sure the fans enjoy themselves as well and make sure that they’re going to come out and see us and that they have a good time.”

He shared that focus is key, and he can be “quite calculated behind the wheel” when needed. But ultimately, he’s in it to have fun and share a great time with the Monster Truck community.

He is especially looking forward to the St. Louis Monster Jam, as he lives only five hours away in Iowa and plans to bring a few friends and family members with him. Menniga reminds fans that every show is different, exciting, and definitely worth attending.

“That’s the coolest thing about it. It’s different every time you go. It’s family-fueled fun. We have a great time. I’ve never heard of anybody leaving Monster Jam unhappy,” he added. “I’m going to get crazy in the Dome…So definitely get your butts down there to St. Louis. I can’t wait to see everybody on the 20th.”

For more information about the St. Louis Monster Jam on Sept. 20, 2025, including how to purchase tickets, click here.

