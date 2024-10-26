Police Chase

ALTON — A traffic stop in Alton escalated into a brief pursuit and a crash Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2024, resulting in a vehicle colliding with a residence and subsequently catching fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near State Street and West Delmar Avenue after receiving information that the occupant was wanted. The driver failed to comply, leading to a short pursuit.

The chase concluded when the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1200 block of West 9th Street, where it crashed into two vehicles and then struck the side of a house. The impact caused the suspect vehicle to ignite, which in turn set fire to the side of the residence.

Authorities reported that the driver has temporarily eluded capture, although they indicated that apprehension is imminent. No injuries were reported, and the occupants of the crash declined medical attention.

The situation remains under investigation as law enforcement works to locate the driver.

More like this: