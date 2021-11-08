EAST ALTON - William C. Forbes, 62, could get up to seven years in prison if convicted of a 15th charge of driving on a revoked license.

His first revocation was in 1985 after a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge is punishable by a prison term of between three and seven years. Bail is set at $100,000.

Forbes, of the 1300 block of Sixth Street, Cottage Hills, was arrested in the 100 block of Main Street on Nov. 2. He was charged on Nov. 3.

HAMEL - Christopher J. Moreland, 35, of the 100 block of Leonard Street, Staunton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sept. 28. He was charged on Nov. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Timothy S. Roberts, 37, of the 3100 block of Ray Avenue, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Oct. 6. The charge was filed on Nov. 4. Bail is set at $15,000.

ALTON - Adam Tennis, 34, of St. Louis, is charged with felony theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

He allegedly took $2,000 from a man under a contract for roof repair but failed to perform the work. Bail was set at $40,000. The charge was filed on Nov. 4.

ALTON - Shane D. Nichols, 21, has been charged with three counts of burglary and a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly entered three trucks in the 2600 block of East Broadway with the intent to commit a theft on Nov. 3. He is also accused of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. He was charged on Nov. 4. Bail was set at $40,000.

SOUTH ROXANA - James A. Byrd, 38, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly drove his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle away from a pursuing police officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit on Oct. 9. Bail was set at $10,000.

ALTON - Terrance A. Harris, 27, of the 1200 block of Surrey Court, Godfrey, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

He allegedly choked, punched, and slapped a family member on Nov. 5. If convicted, this would be his third offense of domestic battery, which could result in a prison sentence of up to seven years. Bail was set at $50,000.

EAST ALTON - Tanner S. Unterbrink, 26, of the 2200 block of North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on April 6. Bail was set at $15,000. The offense was on April 6. The charge was filed on Nov. 5.

BETHALTO - Melissa L. Holt, 42, of the 500 block of Monroe Street, East Alton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

She is accused of driving under the influence at a time when she was transporting a child under the age of 16 and after she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2004. She was charged on Nov. 5. Bail was set at $50,000.

More like this: