CALHOUN COUNTY - At 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 23rd 2024, athe Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a single vehicle traffic crash with injuries near the intersection of Mississippi River Road, and Prosker Lane, Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas McCall responded to the scene and immediately began providing first-aid and live-saving care to the occupants of the vehicle.

Ambulances responded from the Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service and Jersey Community Hospital, and all occupants were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

Article continues after sponsor message

After performing first aid measures, Deputy McCall processed the scene and began an investigation.

Subsequent to that investigation, and additional follow-up; on December 3rd 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against the driver, Annabelle M. Hammond, age 23, of Batchtown, Illinois for the following offenses:



Aggravated DUI – Bodily Harm (Two Counts),

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver,

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident.

We would like to thank the Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service and Jersey Community Hospital for their assistance on this incident.

Furthermore, we would like to commend Deputy Nicholas McCall for his quick response; and the compassionate and deliberate care he provided to the injured occupants of the vehicle.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: