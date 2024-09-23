Driver Charged After Fatal Crash With St. Louis Officer
ST. LOUIS - Ramon A. Chavez Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with a DWI (Death of Law Enforcement or Emergency Personnel, Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit and Operating A Vehicle On A Highway Without a Valid License) in the case where St. Louis Police Officer David Lee was hit on Interstate 70 on Sunday, then later died.
The official charges came a day after Lee died after being struck on I-70.
The charges said Chavez-Rodriguez was driving at least 71 miles per hour five seconds before the accident. The speed limit in that area was 55 mph.
St. Louis Police said Chavez-Rodriguez lost control while driving and pinned Officer Lee between two vehicles. Lee was also tossed several feet in the accident.
The suspect is a Honduran national and is an illegal immigrant and was on probation for a domestic incident.
Police added that the blood draw for Chavez-Rodriguez occurred about two hours after Officer Lee was struck.
