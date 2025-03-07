CARROLLTON - Everybody knows the senior crew for the Carrollton Lady Hawks.

The trio of Lauren Flowers, Abby Flowers, and Harper Darr combined for 44 points in Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A state semifinal win over Cissna Park (31-6).

Carrollton won 55-39. The other 11 points came off the bench. They all came from Blake Driskill.

The off-the-bench freshman can run the point when she’s on the court and knows how to distribute the ball to her team.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger from Blake [Driskill] this season,” Carrollton head coach Brian Madson said. “I think at the beginning of the year I told her, you’ve got one job and one job only and that’s to shoot the ball when you’re open,” he joked.

“Throughout the season she’s getting more and more confidence in her ball handling, her confidence in herself. She’s been very solid,” Madson said.

She’s averaging nearly seven points per game which is fourth on the team.

She’s one of two freshmen for the Hawks.

The other is Chloe McAdams. The 5-foot-9 center is swapped out continuously for senior Megan Camden during games. McAdams and Driskill have played in every game this season.

McAdams averages 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She played most of Thursday’s game with over 19 minutes. Driskill played a little over 20.

“Couldn’t have asked anything more of our two freshmen,” Madson said. “They’ve really stepped up when we needed them to.”

Driskill, McAdams, and the rest of the Carrollton Hawks play for the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Pecatonica (31-6) from Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena.

A special thanks to our sponsor Carrollton Bank for supporting Riverbender.com’s coverage of Alton Redbirds and Carrollton Hawks girls basketball.

