TROY – Drew Winslow recently concluded a tremendous boys' basketball career for Triad High School. Now, he prepares for the baseball season where he will be one of the region's top pitching prospects.

In a tightly contested game, the Triad basketball team fell to Chatham Glenwood 43-41 on Monday night, March 10, 2025, in Springfield. The loss marked a significant moment in the team's history, as they had not advanced this far before, something Winslow beamed about.

"I am really proud of my guys," he said on Monday night. "What we accomplished as a team, I am really excited for my guys.

"We give it our best every time no matter what, so we can go out proud. We saved the best for last in the season."

Soon, Winslow will be making the transition to college baseball.

"I am going to play baseball in college as a pitcher at Oklahoma State," he said.

"If I was going to go out in my basketball career with anyone, I would want to go out with them," Winslow said.

Winslow plans to pursue a business degree in college.

The Monday night Triad-Chatham-Glenwood matchup was characterized by its intensity, with both teams demonstrating strong performances throughout. Despite the loss, Triad's players expressed pride in their achievements and camaraderie.

