COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Cougars wrapped up their fourth meet at Mizzou with the Missouri Invitational. There were strong performances from many of the athletes, including a first place finish from Drew Tucker in the men's high jump with a height of 1.95m.

THROWS

Maryiah Menicucci placed fifth in the women's shot put at 12.18m. Abigail Irvin also competed placing in 13th at 8.88m.

Menicucci also competed in the women' weight throw placing 10th at 13.53m. Also competing was Avigail Irvin in 15th at 11.59m.

For the men's weight throw Joel Degracia place seventh at 15.05m.

SPRINTS

Kaylee Allen placed fourth in the women's 60m at 7.81. She was followed by Jazmin West who tied for fifth at 7.85. Also running was Darelle Rice who finished in 20th at 8.18.

For the men's 60m Konnor Bouman placed in 21st at 7.25. Bouman also ran the men's 200m placing 22nd at 23.13.

Also running the men's 200m was Taylor Lehman who placed 12th at 22.22

Allen also ran the women's 200m where she placed seventh at 25.44, she was followed by West in 12th at 25.80. Also running was Makayla White (19th/26.78), Darelle Rice (24th/27.48) and Kennedy Williams (26th/28.10).

Makayla White led SIUE for the women's 400m coming in 16th at 1:01.75. Kennedy Williams claimed 18th at 1:02.85 and Alise Simon placed 19th at 1:04.92.

Competing in the men's 400m was Konrad Sacha who placed fourth at 49.66, Casey Borkowski (11th/51.85) and Jonah Grawer (12th/52.12)

DISTANCE & MID-DISTANCE

Megan Derrick ran the women's 800m crossing the finish line in seventh at 2:23.63. Also running was Peyton Tieffel who placed 18 at 2:47.57.

For the men's 800m D'Andre Watson claimed fifth at 1:57.52. He was followed by Logan Luttrell in seventh at 2:00.73.

Running the women's mile was Mia Loafman (10th/5:19.29), Emilee Franklin (12th/5:26.29), Ana Keller (14th/5:29.41), Courtney Anthonies (17th/5:48.75) and Alexis Kampwerth (19th/5:56.09).

Kinze Shea ran the women's 3000m placing ninth at 10:40.10. Also running was Riley Doyle (12th/10:51.76), Arianna Neisen (15th/11:31/27) and Kate Soderlind (16th/12:49.69).

Andrew Perry was the only to run the men's 3000m placing in fifth at 9:00.27.

SPRINTS & HURDLES

In the women's 60m hurdles Mia Jackson placed sixth at 8.96 and was followed by Vashanti Reynolds in seventh at 8.97. Also competing was Jada Fryer who placed 15th at 9.47 and Isabella Dugger in 21st at 9.93.

Taylor Lehman also competed in the men's 60m hurdles placing seventh at 9.60.

JUMPS

Zaria Searcy placed third in the women's high jump with a height of 1.61m. Aseanti Boone claimed seventh at 1.51m.

Caden Belcher also competed in the men's high jump event placing fifth at 1.80m.

The women's long jump was led by Teagan Sullivan who placed third at 5.28m. Right behind her was Folasade Oladipupo in fourth at 5.26m. Sheena Cumberbatch placed 11th at 4.98m and Cassidy Short took 12th at 4.97m.

Cumberbatch also competed in the women's triple jump event where she placed third at 11.11m

UP NEXT

The Cougars head to Pittsburg Kansas for the 10th Annual Russ Jewett Indoor Gorilla Classic Feb. 14.



