Event raises $248,175 for junior producers and state’s 4-H and FFA youth education programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – “This is the showcase for Illinois Agriculture the Super Bowl for 4-H and FFA exhibitors” –Orion Samuelson

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Governor’s Sale of Champion has always been the crown jewel of agricultural events at the Illinois State Fair, and this year was no exception. For the second year in a row, the sale was held in the Coliseum.  This grand venue serves as the pinnacle forum for an ag exhibitor.  

Capping the night off was the sale was the Grand Champion Steer owned by Lucas Wisnefski. Wisnefski’s steer sold for a record $104,000 to Governor and Mrs. Bruce Rauner and Friends of Wisnefski.  When asked about what advice he would give to future state fair exhibitor, Wisnefski said, “Keep your dreams. I had a dream to win the State Fair, and now my dream has come true.” He credits his win to hard work and dedication. Wisnefski plans to use the prize money to further his education.

The money raised at Tuesday night’s auction helps to support Illinois agriculture.  The junior exhibitors who raised the champion animals receive 80 percent of the funds with the remaining 20 percent to be split equally between the Illinois 4-H Foundation and Illinois FFA.

A list of all the champions sold at auction, as well as the exhibitors, purchasers, and the amount that each champion sold for follows.  The record-breaking amount is in bold.

Product

Exhibitor

City/County

Purchasers

Price

Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen Trio

Serena Schafer

Macoupin County, IL

Agrivest Inc., Agri-Pro Fencing, Tomhave Farms

$4,550

Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen

Jacob Hinshaw

McLean County, IL

Congressman Rodney Davis, Davis Family McDonald’s

$4,000

Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print

Sadie Ropp

Livingston County, IL

Prairie Farms Dairy

$3,000

Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether

Dylan Hummel

Ford County, IL

Friends of FFA and

4-H

 $6,500

Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Wether

Kashen Ellerbrock

Henry County, IL

 

North American Amusement Company

$11,500

Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow

Lane Rinderer

Madison County, IL

Monsanto, DeKalb Asgrow, Friends of Rinderer

$41,750

Grand Champion Barrow

Avery Rash

Henry County, IL

CME Group, The Pig Planet, showpig.com, and various farms

$30,000

 

 

Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer

Adam Miller

Livingston County, IL

Brandt Fertilizer

$36,250

Grand Champion Steer

Lucas Wisnefski

Stark County, IL

Governor & Mrs. Bruce Rauner, Friends of Wisnefski

$104,000

 

 

 

Product

Exhibitor

City/State

Article continues after sponsor message

Purchasers

Price

Grand Champion Whole Milk Mozzarella

Foremost Farms USA

Chilton, WI

Corey Craig & William Beck Auctioneers

 

$550

Grand Champion Bacon

Leiding’s Meats

Danville, IL

Paul Turner

$725

Grand Champion Ham

Eickman’s

Seward, IL

Illinois Auctioneers Association & Farm Credit 

$850

Grand Champion Processed Beef

AJ’s Lena Maid Meats

Lena, IL

Earl Sorrell’s Farm Supply

$600

Best of Show Illinois Wine

Willow Ridge
Winery

Shelby County, IL

Stuart and Ann Wilson

$675

Grand Champion Honey

 

Brandon Gano

 

Edgar County, IL

 

IL Beekeepers Association

 

 

$600

 

 

Grand Champion Doe’s Milk

Cameron Jodlowski

Atlanta, IL

Hanold Auctioneering

$250

Grand Champion Snack Sticks

Behrman Meat & Processing

Clinton County, IL

Senator Sam McCann, IL Auctioneers Association

$775

Grand Champion Blue Cheese

Vermillion River Blue

Vermillion
County, IL

George Obernagle, Joe Hamilton

$700

Grand Champion Colby Cheese

Shullsburg Cheese

Shullsburg, WI

Bob Hauser, U of I Faculty Consortium

$425

Grand Champion Mexican Cheese

V&V Supremo

Chicago, IL

George Obernagle

$475

 

 

More like this:

Oct 23, 2024 - Marching Tigers Showcase "The Origins of E-vil" at Tiger Stadium

Sep 17, 2024 - Belleville West Marching Band Triumphs at Sage City Invitational

Oct 23, 2024 - Fall Recipe Roundup: The Best Comfort Foods

Yesterday - IDNR Reminds Deer Hunters To Visit Mandatory Check Stations In Chronic Wasting Disease-testing Counties

3 days ago - Celebrating National Pie Day with Delicious Recipes

 