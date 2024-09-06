CM Vs EAWR Football Highlight Video

BETHALTO — In a game dominated by defense, the Civic Memorial Eagles triumphed over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers with a 21-8 victory on Friday night in Bethalto.

The game began with a dramatic turn of events in the first quarter when EAWR's punt attempt went awry. The ball sailed over the kicker's head, and Civic Memorial's Tanner Hokamp seized the opportunity, recovering the ball and running it in for a touchdown. The Eagles successfully made the extra point, bringing the score to 7-0.

The second quarter saw EAWR's Stephan Mosley intercept a pass from Civic Memorial quarterback Jack Piening, returning it for six points. EAWR capitalized on the momentum by completing a two-point conversion, putting them ahead 8-7.

"Last week we couldn't block one player and that hurt us," EAWR coach Gary Herron said. "This week we went over everything, made adjustments, and our kids executed very well tonight. I am very proud of these kids."

In the third quarter, Piening kept the ball on a quarterback keeper and ran it in for a touchdown. Civic Memorial opted for a two-point conversion, which was successful, shifting the score to 15-8.

"We are going to leave here in a good mood. We only get nine opportunities, and starting out 2-0 is a good thing, but we have to give EAWR credit," Civic Memorial coach Nick Smith said.

The game concluded in the final quarter as the clock hit zero. An EAWR pass attempt was intercepted by Civic Memorial's Parker Parnell, who ran it back for a touchdown, solidifying the Eagles' 21-8 win.

