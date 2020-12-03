GRANITE CITY – Juniors Drake Crider and Lexi Kunz from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for December.

Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

DRAKE CRIDER

Scholar Bowl JV captain ... Three-year member of Scholar Bowl and a two-year member of Renaissance.

LEXI KUNZ

Three-year member of Concert Band, Marching Band, Jazz Band, and Pep Band ... Marching Warriors Front Ensemble Section Leader and Percussion Field Manager ... Secondary Scholars ... Illinois Music Education Associate All-State Honors Band ... Unity Baptist Church Worship Team ... Three-year member of Science Club and a two-year member of Renaissance and Varsity Club ... Scholar Bowl Team member.

