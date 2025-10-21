WOOD RIVER — Drake Champlin, a recent graduate of East Alton Wood River High School and current McKendree University wrestler, has been named parade marshal for the 40th Annual Wood River Halloween Parade in 2025.

Champlin earned the honor following a standout high school athletic career, highlighted by his achievement as the 2025 Illinois High School Association Class 1A state wrestling champion at 215 pounds. He finished his senior season with a 43-1 record and previously placed second at the state tournament as a junior. Champlin holds the school record for most wrestling wins with 172.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to wrestling, Champlin was a key contributor to the EAWR football team, playing since age five. He served as team captain during his junior and senior seasons and received All-Conference honors as a sophomore and junior. During his senior year, he recorded 63 tackles.

“Coaching him these past four years has been the highlight of my coaching career,” said EAWR wrestling coach Tim Donohoo. “Drake is the hardest-working kid I have had the privilege of coaching. Once Drake gets into the college practice room, he will blossom.”

The Wood River Halloween Parade, now in its 40th year, will honor Champlin’s achievements and contributions to local athletics during the 2025 event.

More like this: