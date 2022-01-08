EAST ST. LOUIS – Jan. 6, 2022 – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will start the new year with new career opportunities, hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The vibrant casino, hotel, and RV park will hold open interviews from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Imperial Hall Ballroom, located inside DraftKings at Casino Queen Hotel. DraftKings at Casino Queen is looking to hire new team members in a range of positions, including:

Food servers

Cooks

Kitchen porters

Porters

Security officers

Dealers

Dealer trainees

Cocktail servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Barbacks

Bussers

Prep cooks

Wok cooks

Maintenance

Marketing

IT

Interested applicants may also apply on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com/careers.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. In 2021, CQ Holding Company, Inc. entered into Louisiana with the completed acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and received approval to acquire the historic Belle of Baton Rouge from Caesars Entertainment. In the same year, CQ Holding Company also announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Illinois.

