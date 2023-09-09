EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 Front St. along the Mississippi River, continues to uphold its mission to support the St. Louis community by donating supplies and fundraising for two local charities this month.

In August, DraftKings at Casino Queen also hosted its annual back-to-school drive. Guests and team members were encouraged to donate a variety of school supplies to benefit East St. Louis School District 189, which includes public schools in East St. Louis, Canteen, Centreville and Stites Townships in northwestern St. Clair County. Through the drive, DraftKings at Casino Queen gathered and donated an approximate total of $1,600 worth of supplies.

Through an ongoing fundraising campaign, DraftKings at Casino Queen raised $1,000 and donated an additional $1,500 to Gateway Pet Guardians, a local animal shelter. The $2,500 donation will provide resources for pets, including quality veterinary care and pet supplies. Gateway Pet Guardians also matched the donation, totaling $5,000 in contributions to the charity with DraftKings at Casino Queen’s help.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

