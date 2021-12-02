DraftKings at Casino Queen last week collected 605 lbs. of canned and dried foods to support Operation Food Search St. Louis, a total value of more than $1,020 food donations.

From Nov. 14 through Nov. 21, DraftKings at Casino Queen team members collected non-perishable items for the food drive, which gathered enough supplies to provide quality nutrition for 152 people.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The collected food items will be donated to Operation Food Search St. Louis, a hunger relief organization has been providing free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity since 1981.

More like this:

Illinois EPA Announces Notice of Funding Opportunity for Residential Sharps Collections by Local Governments
3 days ago
Alton Businesses Unite for Have A Heart Food Collection Campaign
Feb 5, 2025
Illinois Community Colleges Come Together to Feed the Need This Holiday Season
Dec 19, 2024
Data-Driven Findings from East St. Louis Students to Impact Schools
Mar 16, 2025

 