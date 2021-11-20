Draftkings At Casino Queen Announces December 2021 Listings And Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. ACCOMMODATIONS The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members. CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casino spans 38,000 square feet and incudes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold ’em and more. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, CQ Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen. Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Promotions Toys for Tots Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Dec. 13, CQ Rewards members can bring in an unwrapped, new toy to the Player’s Club from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to receive $5 in Royal Free Play. Toys will be donated to the Toys for Tots charitable organization for distribution. 100 Win $100 Every hour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and 10, 25 winners will be selected to win $100 of Royal Free Play. Entrants must be present to win. $65K Tinsel Tree Every hour from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, 10 winners will pick a stocking from the holiday tree to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play. Guests can activate their entries beginning at 4 p.m. each Saturday. CQ Rewards members can earn entries beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Entries can be earned for every one point on slot machines and for every $10 of Theo on table games. Entrants must be present to win and must be claimed from a kiosk by 11:59 p.m. $25 Lucky Numbers Drawing (Invite Only – Postcard Invite) Every half hour from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, five winners will be selected to win $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Invited CQ Rewards members can place their post card invitation in the drawing drum located on the stage beginning at 4 p.m. and must be present to win. VIP Mistletoe Mondays From noon to 8 p.m. every Monday in December, Emerald, Diamond and Crown CQ Rewards members can play a kiosk game for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Cleanout Frenzy From 3 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday in December, guests may print their free gift ticket from any promotional kiosk starting at 1 p.m. Diamond and Crown CQ Rewards members may begin redeeming at 2 p.m. Gifts are limited to the first 950 redeemed tickets each date of the promotion. Gift availability may vary per day. Winners Wonderland From 8 a.m. to midnight every Wednesday in December, CQ Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points will qualify to swipe their CQ Rewards card at a promotional kiosk to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Progressive Multiplier From 8 a.m. to midnight every Sunday in December, all CQ Rewards members will receive a progressive multiplier by swiping their CQ Rewards card at a promotional kiosk on consecutive Sundays. On the first Sunday, guests will receive 2X points normally earned; on the second consecutive Sunday, guests will receive 3X points normally earned; on the third consecutive Sunday, guests will receive 4X points normally earned; and on the fourth consecutive Sunday, guests will receive 5X points normally earned. Video poker will be limited to 2X points normally earned and electronic Blackjack will be ineligible. Snowflake Surprise From 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 24, CQ Rewards members with 50 same-day base points qualify to swipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play. Gifts for Grabs From 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 25, CQ Rewards members with 50 same-day base points qualify to wipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play. NYE Pull Tab Takeover (Invite only – pull tab mailer) From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, guests may bring in their un-pulled mailer to the Player’s Club to reveal the amount of Royal Free Play won. Pre-pulled tabs will be voided. Winners must claim their prize at a promotional kiosk after the pull. 2022 Royal Riches From 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, five winners will be selected every hour to win Royal Free Play. Royal Free Play amounts will begin at $250 at 8 p.m. and increase to $300 at 9 p.m., $400 at 10 p.m. and $500 at 11 p.m. At 12:30 a.m., five winners will win $2,022 in Royal Free Play. Guests can begin to earn entries beginning at 8 a.m. Entrants must be present to win and can claim their prize at a promotional kiosk. $40K New Year’s Day Cash Bash Every half hour from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, five winners will be selected to win between $100 and $500 in Royal Free Play, and one of those winners will become a finalist for the grand prize of $15,000 cash. The grand finale will take place at 10 p.m. in which one winner will win $15,000. Nine consolation winners will receive $1,000 of Royal Free Play. Fab 50 From 8 a.m. to midnight on Thursdays in December, all CQ Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player’s card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. New Member Kiosk Giveaway All new CQ Rewards members may swipe their card on the date of sign up to play a free kiosk game to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Birthday Free Play Any player may swipe their CQ Rewards card at a kiosk on their birthday to receive a Royal Free Play. FOOD & BEVERAGE Article continues after sponsor message Deli & Chips Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich and more. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. December Specials Deli & Chips will offer daily Blue Plate Specials priced at $12, which will include a featured dish such as pot roast, Cajun roast chicken and Salisbury steak, among others. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Offerings On Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25, Deli & Chips will offer a Christmas meal including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll, for $16. BARS & LOUNGES QBAR Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. December Specials Available daily, guests may order a Modelo for $2 and a Bacardi Holiday Punch for $4 each. New Year’s Eve Special On Friday, Dec. 31, glasses of champagne will be available for $3, all bottles of beer will be priced at $2 each, and a specialty themed cocktail will be available for $2. New Year’s Day Special On Saturday, Jan. 1, glasses of champagne will be available for $3. Football Season Offering Throughout the 2021 football season, guests may purchase bottles of Miller Lite for $2 each. Hockey Season Offering Throughout the 2021 hockey season, guests may purchase a $4 Slapshot, made with 360 Vodka, lemonade and a Blue Curacao float. MEETINGS & EVENTS Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event. Queen’s Court The 812-square-foot Queen’s Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests. Cypress Room The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions. Imperial Hall Ballroom The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception or other exciting gathering. About DraftKings at Casino Queen DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ. About CQ Holding Company, Inc. Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. CQ Holding Company announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Ill. and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close in 2021. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending