DraftKings at Casino Queen Announces May 2022 Listings and Events
EAST ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. A new dining promenade will soon be introduced featuring a food court with three exciting casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois.
ACCOMMODATIONS
The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park.
Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions.
DraftKings at Casino Queen’s full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members.
CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS
DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casino spans 38,000 square feet and includes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold ’em and more. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, CQ Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen.
Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Promotions
VIP Pie Pick
Sizzlin’ Summer Series
Grillin’ n’ Chillin’ Kiosk Giveaway
Free Play Frenzy
$200K Plunko
Memorial Day Kiosk Giveaway
10X Multiplier
Fab 50
New Member Kiosk Giveaway
Birthday Free Play
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Deli & Chips
Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich and more.
Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.
DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook
The DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook offers a premier sports betting, viewing, dining and drinking experience. Elevated game day-inspired dishes include an array of shareable appetizers, specialty burgers, hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches, salads, entrees and desserts. Signature selections include the 20 oz. BBQ pork steak, with mac and cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts and barbecue sauce; St. Louis hot salami, made with salami, white queso, spicy mustard and giardiniera on a french roll; and pub burger sliders made with Angus beef, fried pickles, cheese sauce and grilled onions; and more.
Open Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bridgeway
The new 3,200-square-foot Bridgeway offers full-service sit-down dining in a casual, yet sophisticated setting. The expansive menu offers classic American favorites such as bacon-wrapped scallops served atop arugula; steakhouse onion burger, an Angus burger topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, onion soup dip and arugula; chicken parmigiana served with fettuccini and fresh vegetables; seared salmon; a 16 oz. bone-in ribeye; and more. At the restaurant’s bar, guests can enjoy cocktails, beer and wine in a social atmosphere only steps away from the casino floor.
Open Tuesday – Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.
Mother’s Day Brunch
Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8
To celebrate Mother’s Day, a three-course brunch will be available in Bridgeway priced at $30 per person. Mimosas and bloody marys will be available to purchase for $5. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.draftkingscasinoqueen.com/dine/bridgeway.
BARS & LOUNGES
QBAR
Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials.
Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Casino Floor Specials
- Guests may order a frozen margarita for $5 or a Modelo for $2. Mint Julips will be available on Saturday, May 7 for $5.
Baseball Season Special
- Available daily, bottles of Budweiser will be priced at $2 each.
Hockey Season Offering
- Throughout the 2021-22 hockey season, guests may purchase a $4 Slapshot, made with 360 Vodka, lemonade and a Blue Curacao float.
MEETINGS & EVENTS
Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event.
Queen’s Court
The 812-square-foot Queen’s Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests.
Cypress Room
The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions.
Imperial Hall Ballroom
The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception or other exciting gathering.
