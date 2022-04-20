EAST ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. A new dining promenade will soon be introduced featuring a food court with three exciting casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois.

ACCOMMODATIONS

The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park.

Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions.

DraftKings at Casino Queen’s full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members.

CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS

DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casino spans 38,000 square feet and includes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold ’em and more. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, CQ Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen.

Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Promotions

VIP Pie Pick From noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 and 24, Emerald, Diamond and Crown CQ Rewards members can play a kiosk game for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play.

Sizzlin’ Summer Series CQ Rewards members may pick up a BBQ gift between 3 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 17 and 31. Diamond and Crown CQ Rewards members may claim their gifts beginning at 2 p.m. Some restrictions apply. See Player’s Club for details.

Grillin’ n’ Chillin’ Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. to midnight on Wednesdays in May, CQ Rewards members with 50 same-day base points qualify to swipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play.

Free Play Frenzy From 8 a.m. to midnight every Friday in May, CQ Rewards members will receive $20 in Royal Free Play for every 1,000 same-day base points they earn, up to $100.

$200K Plunko From 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays in May, five winners will be selected every hour to play Plunko for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play per drop. Drops will be determined by the winner selecting an envelope out of three buckets for up to three drops.

CQ Rewards members may earn one entry for every point earned on slot machines or for every $10 of Theoretical on table games weekly beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

From 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays in May, CQ Rewards members who swipe their card at a kiosk may earn bonus Plunko entries. Ruby members will receive 500 bonus entries; Emerald members will receive 1,000 bonus entries; Diamond members will receive 2,500 bonus entries; and Crown members will receive 5,000 bonus entries.

Memorial Day Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday, May 30, CQ Rewards members who earn 50 points will be qualified to swipe their card at any promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more.

10X Multiplier From 8 a.m. to midnight on Sundays in May, CQ Rewards members may swipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to receive a 10X point multiplier. Some restrictions apply.

Give Us Your Email Every day in May, any valid email address entered will be sent an invitation to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play. Some restrictions apply.

Fab 50 From 8 a.m. to midnight on Thursdays in May, all CQ Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player’s card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more.

New Member Kiosk Giveaway All new CQ Rewards members may swipe their card on the date of sign up to play a free kiosk game to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play.

Birthday Free Play Any player may swipe their CQ Rewards card at a kiosk on their birthday to receive a Royal Free Play

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Deli & Chips

Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich and more.

Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook

The DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook offers a premier sports betting, viewing, dining and drinking experience. Elevated game day-inspired dishes include an array of shareable appetizers, specialty burgers, hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches, salads, entrees and desserts. Signature selections include the 20 oz. BBQ pork steak, with mac and cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts and barbecue sauce; St. Louis hot salami, made with salami, white queso, spicy mustard and giardiniera on a french roll; and pub burger sliders made with Angus beef, fried pickles, cheese sauce and grilled onions; and more.

Open Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bridgeway

The new 3,200-square-foot Bridgeway offers full-service sit-down dining in a casual, yet sophisticated setting. The expansive menu offers classic American favorites such as bacon-wrapped scallops served atop arugula; steakhouse onion burger, an Angus burger topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, onion soup dip and arugula; chicken parmigiana served with fettuccini and fresh vegetables; seared salmon; a 16 oz. bone-in ribeye; and more. At the restaurant’s bar, guests can enjoy cocktails, beer and wine in a social atmosphere only steps away from the casino floor.

Open Tuesday – Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8

To celebrate Mother’s Day, a three-course brunch will be available in Bridgeway priced at $30 per person. Mimosas and bloody marys will be available to purchase for $5. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.draftkingscasinoqueen.com/dine/bridgeway.

BARS & LOUNGES

QBAR

Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials.

Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Casino Floor Specials

Guests may order a frozen margarita for $5 or a Modelo for $2. Mint Julips will be available on Saturday, May 7 for $5.

Baseball Season Special

Available daily, bottles of Budweiser will be priced at $2 each.

Hockey Season Offering

Throughout the 2021-22 hockey season, guests may purchase a $4 Slapshot, made with 360 Vodka, lemonade and a Blue Curacao float.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event.

Queen’s Court

The 812-square-foot Queen’s Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests.

Cypress Room

The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions.

Imperial Hall Ballroom

The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception or other exciting gathering.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

About CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. In 2021, CQ Holding Company, Inc. entered into Louisiana with the completed acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and received approval to acquire the historic Belle of Baton Rouge from Caesars Entertainment. In the same year, CQ Holding Company also announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Illinois.

