GRAFTON - After at least 60 days of being closed, The Loading Dock in Grafton is celebrating being reopened this weekend.

The business will again open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and the band Dr. Zhivegas will take the Boatworks Building stage Friday night and perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Owner Pete Allen said the multiple flooding events have had a monumental impact on the business, adding they are now hiring for all roles and multiple positions.

"Seating will be very limited," Allen said of the Dr. Zhivegas concert. "Admission does not guarantee you an actual seat, but that's OK. You should be dancing anyway."

Tickets will also be available at the door if the show is not sold out, but cash only, Allen said.

When asked if they had any plans or intentions to move because of all the flood problems, Allen said no.

"We could set up in a strip mall in Granite City, but it wouldn't be the same experience as up here."

The celebration will continue next weekend with the popular band, Jake's Leg playing then.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

