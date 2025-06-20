ALTON - During their regular meeting on June 17, 2025, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education unanimously approved the resignation of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Tron Young.

Young took on the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services position in 2024 and served in this role for the 2024–2025 school year. He is leaving the district to take on the principal position at Fulton Junior High School in O’Fallon.

“We wish him the best as the new principal at Fulton Junior High School,” said Elaine Kane, superintendent of the Alton School District.

Prior to his work at Alton, Young was a principal at Central School District 104 in O’Fallon, where he was named 2020 Middle School Principal of the Year in Illinois. He has served as a principal in several schools over the years. Young accepted the position in the Alton School District last summer.

His resignation takes effect on June 30, 2025. Alton Community Unit School District #11 has not yet announced his replacement.

