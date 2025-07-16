SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Sylvia Jenkins as the new Chair of the Board by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Dr. Jenkins becomes the first woman to serve as board chair, succeeding Dr. Lazaro Lopez, who completed his term as Chair on June 30.

A long-standing champion of student success, workforce development, and institutional excellence, Dr. Jenkins brings decades of leadership experience to her new role. She served as President of Moraine Valley Community College from 2012 until her retirement in 2023, when she was honored with the title of President Emeritus. Her appointment as Chair marks a continued commitment to advancing Illinois’ community college system with a student-centered and equity-driven approach. She has served as a member of the Illinois Community College Board since 2022.

“Dr. Jenkins is a proven leader with a deep commitment to student success and equity. Her experience and steady leadership will be a tremendous asset as she steps into the role of Chair. I’m also grateful to Dr. Lazaro Lopez for his outstanding service and leadership during his tenure—his impact on the board and our students has been significant,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

Dr. Jenkins’ career has been defined by her deep involvement in higher education, governance, and policy at both the state and national levels. She has served on the boards of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) (Hall of Fame class 2024), the League for Innovation in the Community College, and Community Colleges for International Development (CCID). She is also an active member of the advisory board for Ferris State University’s Doctorate in Community College Leadership program and several workforce and community service boards in Illinois.

“I am honored to be appointed to this role and look forward to working alongside my dedicated colleagues on the Illinois Community College Board and at the agency. Together, we will continue to serve the people of Illinois by expanding opportunities for students, advancing equitable access to higher education, and advancing the state’s expanding workforce needs. I am grateful to Governor Pritzker for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Illinois through this appointment,” said Dr. Jenkins.

Dr. Jenkins’ leadership and service have earned widespread recognition, including the 2021 Pacesetter of the Year Award from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations, the 2021 Advocacy Award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, and the CASE V Chief Executive Leadership Award in 2018. Dr. Jenkins also served on the Executive Committee of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents, including as the Council President during Academic Year 2020 - 2021, where she led the Council through the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited that Governor Pritzker appointed Dr. Sylvia Jenkins, an experienced community college expert, as Chair of the ICCB. With her decades-long service to our sector, we look forward to her continued leadership as she has extensive knowledge about the issues that community colleges face, the opportunities that community colleges present to our students, and the impact that our colleges have on our communities,” said Dr. Avis Proctor, President of Harper College and current Council President.

Dr. Jenkins holds a Ph.D. in Education and Human Resource Studies with a focus on Community College Leadership from Colorado State University, a Master of Library Science from the State University of New York at Albany, and a Bachelor of Science in English Education from Grambling State University.

About the Illinois Community College Board

The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is the state coordinating organization for the Illinois Community College System - the third largest in the country and the leading public workforce development trainer in the state. The ICCB has statutory responsibility for administering state and federal grants to community college districts and adult education providers and managing high school equivalency testing for Illinois. Illinois community colleges serve over 600,000 residents annually in credit, non-credit, and continuing education courses. Illinois is home to 45 colleges in 39 community college districts, which provide high-quality, accessible, and cost-effective educational opportunities to the entire state.

