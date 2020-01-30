ALTON - East Africa’s Northern Tanzania.

It’s ecology, wildlife, and the region’s looming challenges.

Come to the Sierra Club’s monthly Speakers’ Series on February 10 at the Old Bakery Beer Co. for a special presentation by Dr. Richard Keating, SIUE, ret. In October 2019 Rich took another of several trips in the past decade to northern Tanzania. He has observed several large national parks like Arusha, Tarangiri, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti with hugely varied landscape ecology. In addition to images of the “big five” charismatic megafauna, he will show many images of lesser known members of the landscape such as the hundreds of termite species, many of which make very impressive mounds that stand taller than people. He says,”… that they and several other small organisms have an out-sized effect on the fertility of their landscape, and a large traditional role among local people.” During the presentation he will discuss the region’s future prospects as understood by concerned observers of that corner of the world.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Il 62002 on Monday, February 10, 2020, starting at 6:30 PM. The program will begin at 7:30 PM in the Event Room adjacent to the dining room. If you have any questions call or text Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

