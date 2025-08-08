EAST ST. LOUIS — Dr. Lawrence Rainey has been named interim principal of Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School for the new school year, East St. Louis School District 189 has announced.

Dr. Rainey brings extensive experience to his new role, having served as an assistant principal within the district and previously as a special education teacher at Dr. Wright Elementary.

He also has experience as a principal outside the district. Known for his warm and approachable leadership style, Dr. Rainey is recognized for building strong relationships with students, staff, and families.

The district highlighted his ability to foster a positive school culture and support student success, describing him as a trusted presence in the schools.

As interim principal, the East St. Louis School District 189 said Dr. Rainey will continue to lead with "a focus on compassion, dedication, and academic excellence."

East St. Louis School District 189 encouraged the community to welcome Dr. Rainey in his new role.