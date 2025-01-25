EDWARDSVILLE – Dr. Rachel Glik, EdD, LPC, a licensed professional individual and relationship counselor, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new book, A Soulful Marriage. This book launch event, is free to attend and will be held on February 4th, at 5:00 PM at Glik’s in Edwardsville, IL, 124 S. Buchanan St. Edwardsville, IL 62025. This will be an evening full of engagement, community and insight on how to create a relationship where love lasts and grows.

The book launch will kick off with a live reading from A Soulful Marriage, followed by an engaging Q&A session for attendees to gain a deeper insight from Dr. Glik. Afterward, guests will have an opportunity to meet the author during a book signing and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

In addition to celebrating the launch, attendees will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes for a romantic date night featuring local businesses. This exciting opportunity encourages couples to explore what the community has to offer, in addition to nourishing their relationship which is essential to enjoy a soulful marriage.

A Soulful Marriage provides readers with helpful strategies for partners to navigate differences, grow closer through conflict, and cultivate a deeper, more vulnerable connection. With heartfelt stories and constructive advice, Dr. Rachel Glik guides couples on how to apply the four pillars of Responsibility, Growth, Priority and Purpose to foster a soulful partnership.

Dr. Rachel Glik has a strong passion for helping individuals and couples create and maintain fulfilling relationships. With over 30 years of practice in marriage and individual counseling, she has become a trusted resource for those looking to enhance themselves and their relationships.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate community, love and the launch of A Soulful Marriage.

For more information, please contact Rachel McGuire at rachelmcguire@gliks.com or call (618) 876-6717 ext. 134.

