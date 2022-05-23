ST. LOUIS -Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL) is proud to announce the addition of a highly-skilled, board-certified neurosurgeon with ties to the St. Louis area, who has joined its practice.

Neill M. Wright, MD, who has received national and international recognition as a cervical spine surgeon, comes to NSL with more than 20 years of experience and has performed more than 2,500 cervical spine surgeries thus far in his career. His goal in joining NSL is to improve how cervical spine disorders are evaluated and treated in the St. Louis region.

“When I started my practice, I was determined to change the way cervical spine patients receive care and the approach we take to these disorders,” said Dr. Wright. “It became my goal to have the expertise and specialization to accurately diagnose and treat any type of cervical spine conditions. After so many years of specialized practice, I’m fortunate to say there’s hardly any cervical spine condition that I haven’t treated before.”

Dr. Wright received his undergraduate degree in Neurobiology at the University of California, Berkeley and his medical degree at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He completed his residency training in Neurological Surgery at Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital. He then completed a fellowship in complex spinal neurosurgery at both UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He returned to St. Louis in 2001 and joined the faculty at Washington University.

For the past two decades, Dr. Wright was a Professor of Neurosurgery at Washington University and the Director of the Spine Fellowship. In 2020, Dr. Wright decided to dedicate himself to the treatment of patients with cervical spine disorders in a more personalized setting. Currently, he holds a leadership role at the Cervical Spine Research Society. Dr. Wright said he plans to rely upon that experience to help improve patient experiences.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When a patient is experiencing cervical spine pain or debilitating symptoms, they want and need help right away,” said Dr. Wright. “Here at NSL, our goal is to never have patients waiting months to be seen by a neurosurgeon. Our patients will have rapid access to care from physicians who specialize in their condition. We know patients want a doctor that listens, respects, and treats them fairly and doesn’t rush them into surgery, especially if there are other options.”

Dr. Wright’s practice includes the treatment of craniocervical/craniovertebral junction disorders, atlantoaxial instability, cervical spondylosis, cervical disc herniations, cervical myelopathy, cervical radiculopathy, cervical spondylolisthesis, cervical stenosis, cervical deformity, as well as tumors of the spinal cord and spine.

His primary clinic will be at the Walker Medical Building but Dr. Wright will also practice at NSL’s other locations. He will have privileges at several hospitals in the area including Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Wright and his wife have three daughters. Outside of work and family life, he enjoys traveling and golf.

Neurosurgery of St. Louis is a new independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and the Metro East region which opened its first three clinic locations in Illinois and Missouri in 2021. Its Town and Country Office is located within the Walker Medical Building at 12855 North Outer 40 Rd, Suite 125 in St. Louis. The Illinois clinic is located at 3 St. Elizabeth Blvd, Suite 3900 in O’Fallon, Illinois. The group is currently accepting new patients.

For more information about Neurosurgery of St. Louis, go to www.stlbrainandspine.com or call 888.828.8608.

More like this: