Dr. Narine Sargsyan Wins AMH Chairman’s Award

ALTON - Narine Sargsyan, M.D., Ph.D., BJC Medical Group Hospitalist medical director and hospital department chief of Medicine, is the winner of the 2021 Alton Memorial Hospital Chairman's Award. Dr. Sargsyan won based on nominations submitted by employees and her fellow physicians. She received the honor recently from Gary Ayres, chairman of the AMH board of directors.“Dr. Sargsyan works tirelessly on behalf of her patients, her department and our hospital to deliver excellent and efficient care,” one nomination read. “She willingly gives of her time and energy to improve patient outcomes and processes. Dr. Sargsyan is a leader by example and her quiet demeanor camouflages the dedication and passion with which she demonstrates her capability to solve problems, create opportunities for improvement, and serve our patients and therefore our community.”

Other nominations said that Dr. Sargsyan:

The award was announced at an Alton Memorial Hospital physicians reception held Oct. 21. Dr. Sargsyan has worked tirelessly with inpatients during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped recruit new hospitalists to AMH and was a key participant in the selection committee for the first SIU School of Medicine Family Residency program class this year.

“It is surely an honor to receive this award,” Dr. Sargsyan said. “I have been working side by side with many excellent nurses, doctors and truly supportive administrators at Alton Memorial for many years. The comments (in the nominations) are very encouraging and reflect my commitment to my profession, my patients and my hospital.”

Last year’s Chairman’s Award winner, Dr. Juletta Avagyan, was recruited to AMH by Dr. Sargsyan, who now follows her in receiving this prestigious honor. Both are natives of Armenia and graduates of Yerevan State Medical University. Dr. Sargsyan earned her medical degree there in 1987 and spent many years on the faculty. She did a residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., before joining the AMH medical staff in 2011.

“My philosophy has always been ‘Care for your patients as you will care for your family,’” Dr. Sargsyan said. “I would like to thank all the AMH staff for assisting me in my professional journey and growth at Alton Memorial Hospital. This nomination is a product of all the support I received here.

“I would also like to thank my alma mater, Yerevan State Medical University, for nurturing me into the world of medicine. And I am also thankful for the St. Luke's Hospital Internal Medicine Residency faculty for training me into a more mature world of medicine. Allow me also to mention how grateful I am for my friends, my family and especially my husband, who helped me to endure and succeed.”

The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the AMH medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff. A total of 12 physicians were nominated this year.

Previous recipients of the Chairman’s Award are Dr. Leo Green; Dr. Daniel Platt; Dr. David Riedel; Dr. Kathie Wuellner; Dr. Edward Cornell; Dr. Edward Harrow; Dr. Maudie Miller; Dr. Robert Hamilton; Dr. Edward Ragsdale; Dr. Laurance Monckton; Dr. Thomas Ryan; Dr. Mark Allendorph; Dr. John Hoelscher; Dr. David Burnside; Dr. Charles Schranck; Dr. Randall Rogalsky; Dr. Salvador Lo Bianco, MD; Dr. Erik Stabell; Dr. James Hudson; Dr. Stanley Sidwell; Dr. John Wuellner; Dr. Geoffrey Turner; Dr. Angela Holbrook; Dr. Juri McDowell; Dr. Laura Hill; and Dr. Juletta Avagyan.

ALTON – Dr. Narine Sargysan is the 2021 Alton Memorial Hospital Chairman’s Award winner, but AMH is also honoring several other physicians and health care professionals for their work this year.

-- Dr. Daniel Berg of BJC Medical Group /Family Physicians of Bethalto received the Community Service/Humanitarian Award. This award recognizes a physician who provides professional services as an act of kindness and serves as an active volunteer by donating personal time and involvement in supporting charitable agencies and activities. Dr. Berg has been instrumental in helping Medical Stabilization patients who have gone through Alton Memorial Hospital’s Warm Hand Off program.

-- Dr. Gregory Vlacich of AMH Radiation Oncology earned the High Impact Teammate Award. This award recognizes a physician who plays a key role in successful administration or management of an office or program activity, makes exceptional contributions to the accomplishments, goals and objectives of AMH, exercises exceptional judgment in making managerial decisions and developing innovations that provide increased effectiveness in the management of programs, and makes choices that maximize the use of available resources.

-- Dr. Matthew Musielak, a surgeon with Alton Surgery, received the Clinical Physician Award, mainly for his work in starting the Bariatrics program at Alton Memorial. This award recognizes a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine, who finds innovative ways of delivering quality medical care, despite budget and personnel constraints, and is looked upon as a role model by his or her peers.

-- Dr. Janis Robinson of Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited earned the Patient Service Excellence Award. This award recognizes a physician who shows a greater commitment to patients, consistently exceeds expectations in the care of his or her patients and families and shows a greater commitment in understanding and responsiveness to the physical, emotional and intellectual needs of his or her patients.

-- Dr. Alexander Zozula of the AMH Emergency Department earned the Emerging Leader Award. This award recognizes a physician who has made significant contributions to the department in which he or she is assigned and is still early in his or her career with AMH, yet has already demonstrated excellence and dedication to AMH.

-- Gail Viviano, a nurse practitioner for TeamHealth in the AMH Emergency Department, earned the Non-Physician Provider Clinical Excellence Award. This award recognizes a non-physician provider who actively contributes to continuous improvement initiatives in his or her practice area, demonstrates an understanding of the unique challenges experienced by the communities in which we serve, demonstrates exceptional service and commitment and promotes working in partnership across all areas of professional practice.

