O'FALLON, IL. - Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds, band director at O'Fallon Township High School Panther Bands, was honored at the 2025 Country Music Association Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence event. The ceremony recognized music educators nationwide who inspire students, develop music programs, and sustain the influence of music in schools and communities.

The CMA Foundation opened nominations for the 2026 Music Teachers of Excellence award, inviting submissions through November 13, 2025. The program encourages recognition of educators who make a significant impact through music education.

“We’re incredibly proud to share that our very own band director, Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds, was honored at the 2025 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence event,” the OTHS Panther Bands announced. “This celebration recognizes music educators from across the country who go above and beyond to inspire students, build programs, and keep the power of music alive in their schools and communities.”

Educators and community members interested in nominating outstanding music teachers can visit the CMA Foundation website for more information and to submit nominations.

Congratulations were extended to Dr. Gustafson-Hinds and all of the honorees recognized at the event.