BELLEVILLE - Belleville Township High School District 201 has announced the selection of Dr. Marshaun Warren as its next superintendent, effective July 1, 2025.

Dr. Warren, who has over 20 years of experience in education and administration, is currently serving as the district's Assistant Superintendent. In this role, she has been instrumental in recruiting high-quality educators and promoting educational excellence within the district.

In a statement, Dr. Warren expressed her commitment to preparing students for success in various paths, including the workforce, college, or military service.

She emphasized the importance of strong community engagement and responsible financial management as part of her vision for the district.

Dr. Warren and her family reside in Belleville, where she said she looks forward to continuing her work in building a strong, innovative, and inclusive educational environment.

