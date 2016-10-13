SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

October 13, 2016

2016 Homecoming

District 7 students, staff, and citizens were treated to an eventful and exciting Homecoming last week with events such as a bonfire, a parade, a spirit video, the football game, coronation ceremony and dance.

Edwardsville High school students and staff, as well as District 7 grounds, custodial, and maintenance crews, did an outstanding job ensuring that visitors attending the events had positive experiences.

End of First Quarter

Friday, October 14, 2016, marks the conclusion of the first quarter of the 2016-17 school year. Students will attend a half-day of school that day. Report cards will be issued on Friday, October 21. Please consult your child’s school’s webpage or Facebook page for specific dismissal times on Friday.

Update on 2015-2016 Fiscal Year State Funding

The District is currently owed over $1.3 million from the State for the 2015-2016 fiscal year (see below).

Amounts due from the Illinois State Board of Education:

Special Education – Private Facility Tuition $67,189.71

Special Education – Extraordinary 227,311.75

Special Education – Personnel 244,717.14

Special Education – Orphanage 57,158.79

Bilingual Education 2,415.00

State Free Lunch and Breakfast 1,539.38

Regular Transportation 295,664.68

Special Education Transportation 296,734.58

Orphanage Tuition - 18.3 110,104.61

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE $1,302,835.64

The fourth quarter categorical payments for Special Education and Transportation are over one-hundred, fifteen (115) days past due.

As of October 5, 2016, the total backlog of all State bills has increased to over $8.5 billion.

Update on 2016-2017 Fiscal Year State Funding

The District is currently owed over $1.2 million from the State for the 2016-2017 fiscal year (see below).

Amounts due from the Illinois State Board of Education:

Special Education – Private Facility Tuition $86,140.81

Special Education – Extraordinary 229,504.54

Special Education – Personnel 293,900.87

Special Education – Orphanage 20,761.06

State Free Lunch and Breakfast 316.02

Regular Transportation 278,390.05

Special Education Transportation 268,493.10

Orphanage Tuition - 18.3 32,375.00



TOTAL AMOUNT DUE $1,209,881.45

The State now owes the District over $2.5 million for both the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years.

The District expects to receive only three of the four categorical payments for Special Education and Transportation during the 2016-2017 school year. For this reason, the District is projecting that it will issue approximately $3.5 million in Tax Anticipation Warrants, rather than the original projection of $2 million, as early as May 2017 to pay salaries and bills to finish the 2016-2017 school year.

