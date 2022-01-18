EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Kristen Jacobs from Ooh La La Medical Spa is doing a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, at Seams for the Soul Boutique at 216 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville.

Ooh La La Spa is located at 110 Cottonwood in Glen Carbon.

Dr. Kristen Jacobs has more than 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and is considered a leader in the industry. She has transformed thousands of patients’ lives utilizing her five-step approach to healthy aging. In her new book "Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help):" Skin Secrets for Healthy Aging to Look and Feel Your Best at Any Age, you will learn how the skin ages so you can slow down the aging process, she says.

Learn how the skin ages so you can slow down the aging process:

See the impact healthy aging has on your life

Identify effective products and avoid falling prey to manipulative marketing

Dispel objections to aesthetic products and treatments

Use a five-step approach to age healthily

See the fantastic results of real people who followed Dr. Jacobs’ advice

If you want to look in the mirror and feel more confident with what you see, Dr. Jacobs’ book is for you! It’s time to live life beautifully!

"Wondering who’s staring back at you in the mirror?," asked Dr. Jacobs in an interview. "Do you think you look tired, sad, or older than you are? Do you wonder where those wrinkles and brown spots came from and why your face is sagging? You can see the signs of aging and feel your youth slipping away, but you have no idea what to do to slow it all down. Taking care of your skin the right way lets you age healthily, prevent skin cancer, and improve your self-confidence."